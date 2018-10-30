Lagos bizman breaks into warehouse sealed by SON, docked

By Jane Echewodo

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, has arraigned a businessman, Ogbo Tochukwu, at the Federal High Court in Lagos for breaking into his warehouse that the agency sealed, to steal seized substandard goods.

He was arraigned with his company, Majestics Tiles Limited, before Justice Rilwan Aikawa on a seven-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful entry and attempted stealing.

SON said the company’s warehouse was sealed by its officials, but that the defendant and others broke into it through a back door and attempted to remove the sub-standard goods.

They were charged along with Ochuehi Ikechukwu, Monday Adumekwe and George Anderson.

The prosecution said the defendants, whose office is on Agege Motor Road, Mushin, on or about January 30, around 9a.m., broke into the warehouse.

They did so allegedly with the intent to commit a felony by unlocking the rear door so as not to damage the seal placed by SON at the front door of the warehouse containing 115 cartons of soldering iron, four cartons of CCTV camera and some quantities of 35g of lead.

The defendants pleaded not guilty and were each granted N5 million bail with two sureties in like sum.

The judge directed that one of the sureties be a public servant with either Lagos State govern-ment or the Federal Government of not below Grade Level 13.

The other surety, the judge ordered, must be a Lagos resident with a landed property, which document is to be handed over to the court after verification.

Justice Aikawa directed that Tochukwu be remanded in prison until his bail conditions are met and thereafter should report to SON’s office every last Friday of the month until the determination of the case.

The judge adjourned until December 10 for trial.