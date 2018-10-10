Lagos APC primary: Akiolu, Obanikoro’s sons clinch Reps tickets

as party releases results

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—THE sons of Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, Obama Kayode Akiolu and former Minister of State for Defense, Musiliu Obanikoro, Ibrahim Obanikoro, yesterday, clinched the House of Representatives tickets as the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State officially released results into Senatorial, House of Representatives, and state House of Assembly, amid protest by aggrieved groups.

Chairman of the state party, Alhaji Babatunde Balogun, confirmed the results, saying, “this is the authentic results as ratified by the electoral committee.”

According to the results, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, representing Lagos Central, Senator Olamilekan Solomon Adeola, representing Lagos West and a new entrant, Bayo Osinowo, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, who defeated the incumbent, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, emerged winners in the Senatorial primaries.

Messrs Akiolu and Obanikoro, will be representing Lagos Island II and Eti-Osa respectively.Others on the list released by the party includes: Former Lagos House of Assembly deputy speaker, Kolawole Taiwo, for Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Commissioner for Waterfronts, Babatunde Adejare, representing Agege Constituency, and Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Babatunde Hunpe.

While loyalists of incumbent Governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode were schemed out of the ticket, party loyalists we’re favoured.

APC youths protest in Amuwo-Odofin

Meanwhile, some youths in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, under the aegis of Amuwo APC Youths Leagues, APYL, yesterday, protested against what they called “imposition of unpopular candidates” on them both at the Federal House of Representatives and state House of Assembly for the 2019 general elections