Lagos 2019: PDP, 24 parties endorse Onitiri for Senate

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 24 other political parties have endorsed as their consensus candidate Chief Adesunbo Onitiri for the forthcoming Lagos Central senatorial election.

The parties include Labour Party, Accord Party, Mega Party and African Democratic Congress. This followed the approval of the contestant by the national leadership of the PDP which had also sent his name to the, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as the candidate to fly its flag during the 2019 election.

Sunday Vanguard learnt that the development ended the crisis over the choice of the candidate for the senatorial election. Following the failed party primary held for the coveted seat, all the local government party Chairmen and leaders of the PDP in Lagos Central had endorsed Onitiri as the best candidate.

He was also endorsed by a member of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Senator Kofo Akerele Bucknor, and the state Youth Leader, Mr. Adeniyi Adams.

The candidate, in a message, thanked all the PDP leaders and leaders of the 24 other political parties for supporting his candidacy. In another development, three Lagos groups also threw their weight behind Onitiri. The groups are Council of Lagos State Indigenes, Eko Foundation and Omo Eko Pataki Group.