Labour Party suspends 8 NWC members for anti-party activities

…announces tenure extension for Abdulsalam’s led NWC

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA – The leadership crisis rocking the Labour Party, LP, is far from been over as the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the party, yesterday, announced the suspension of eight members of National Working Committee, NWC, over allegation of anti-party activities and nonchalant attitude to constitutional duty.

The NEC of the labour Party, which welded the big stick on the erring members during its meeting held on October 9, 2019, named the suspended members to include, Callistus Uju Okafor , Deputy National Chairman Ebere Ifendu, Publicity Secretary, Bobo Atari Adou – National Vice-Chairman South South.



Others include, Maman Bukar –National Vice Chairman North-East, Hosannah Samuel –Deputy National Women Leader South-South, Veronica Ogudu –Deputy National Women Leader South-East, Hajia Zanaib Moh’d -Asst. Financial Secretary and Andrew Ukpobitere –National Youth Leader.

The NEC meeting which had the National Working Committee, NWC, members, State Chairmen and Secretaries of the party in attendance, also endorsed the tenure extension of the NWC members.

The party’s resolution according to a statement by its National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam in Abuja, was aimed to further strengthen the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

According to a member of the committee, Hon. Kelly Ogbalor who moved the motion for extension of tenure for the National Working Committee members of the party said there was an urgent need to extend the tenure of the officers stating that the elections are near and there would be no time for preparations.

Speaking on the motion moved for the extension of tenure of the National Officers, NEC in session noted the urgency of the motion and its impact on the party as general election draws nearer.

NEC which articulated its constitutional responsibility to decide on and convene National Convention and Congresses as stipulated in Article 13(B)viii and ix of the party’s constitution, also exercised its right by approving the tenure extension of the National Working Committee members for another one year.

Also passing a note of no confidence in some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party, for anti-party activities, Hon. Luke Ezeanokwasa, called for the suspension of the erring members.

The Council also promised to uphold the sanctity of the party’s constitution and 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.