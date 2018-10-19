Kwesé brings Salam v Gondarenda rematch to Lagos

Kwesé in partnership with Kalakoda Boxing Promotions is bringing the Friday Fight Nights series dubbed, Chaos in Lagos, to Nigeria on 26 October.

Scheduled to take place at the Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island, Chaos in Lagos, will feature the much-anticipated rematch between Chomunorwa ‘Sting’ Gondarenda and Tony ‘Sugar’ Salam for Gondarenda’s WBF Africa Cruiserweight title.

Nigerian sports fans wanting to tune-in for all the live action will be spoilt for viewing options, thanks to Kwesé’s multiplatform broadcasting approach. Kwesé will provide full broadcast coverage of the event through satellite TV.

For viewers outside Nigeria, Kwesé has signed sub-license agreements with various free-to-air (FTA) broadcasters across the continent, to ensure millions of viewers across the continent can enjoy free access to the fight wherever they are. The event will also be streamed on YouTube Live.

Salam and Gondarenda fought in August to a disputed decision in Harare where Gondarenda retained his belt on a split decision. Immediately after the fight Gondarenda said that he would fight Salam again, “any time any place,” this time it will be in Salam’s backyard with neutral judges agreed by both camps.