Kwankwanso vs Shekarau fixture not certain in Kano

Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Despite assertions that Senator Rabiu Kwankwanso is set to pick the Kano Central Senatorial District ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP his real intentions remain in the sphere of speculations in Kano.

The speculations come against the background of the palpable tension of what a showdown between him and his predecessor as governor, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau could mean.

Shekarau had been gifted the Kano Central Senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the seat that is presently held by Kwankwanso.

Kwankwanso’s spokesperson, Hajiya Binta Spikin told Vanguard that she is not aware of a decision by her principal on the issue.

“I heard the same thing from the public just like you have heard it. No such message has been passed to me officially from him”

She dismissed the claim that the ruling APC is having a field day as there doesn’t seem to be any strong opposition to it in the state as mere rumours.

She explained that it is only natural for the APC to be heard of more than the PDP because it is in power. “The PDP is still strong and doing well in the state,” she said.