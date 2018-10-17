Knocks as owner states increase LAUTECH’s tuition fees

Some residents of Iseyin council area of Oyo State have criticised governments of Oyo and Osun over the increment in the tuition fees of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.

The two states government increased the fees N65000 to N200,000 for indigenes and N250,000 for non-indigenes respectively.

The increment was announced on Tuesday in a statement by the Institution‘s registrar, Mr Aderemi Agboola.

The residents told NAN that they would resist the move because it was not in their best interest in the present economic situation.

Mr Suleiman Alagbo, parent of two students at the Institution, said it would be appropriate for the two states to have an urgent meeting with parents and students of the institution before students begin to protest.

“I am calling on the governments of Oyo and Osun to intervene and stop this obnoxious fee now; they should call parents to a meeting and hear from us.

“Same Osun state that has been paying half salary for more than two years has the gut to increase fees with more than 200 per cent,“ he said.

Another parent, Mr Abiodun Bambi, said “the increment would not be possible as it would be resisted by everyone that is involved.

“To pay the N65,000 was a huge challenge on its own, now you are increasing it to N200000 for God’s sake, where are we going to get that from.

“Our governments should be sensitive to us and they should know that not everyone is a millionaire like them, some people are struggling with life and it’s not really our faults.

“I want to passionately appeal to the two states to please halt this move as it will make them more unpopular.

“If they refuse to reverse it, it will never see the light of the day, I can assure you that we will do everything possible to resist this oppressive move, it is very unfair to us,” he said.

Miss Fatima Willams, a graduate of the institution, appealed to owner states to have another look at the increment with a view of reducing it.

“Lots of students will drop out if this new regime sees the light of the day and they will in turn become social menace to the society. We need to take a broader look at the implications.

“My appeal is to the governments of Oyo and Osun, to look inward and find alternative to this increment. I don’t think it will be in the interests of the larger society to have huge number of drop outs,“ she said.

Another alumnus, Mr Tayo Cornelius, also appealed to government to rescind the decision and also called on the alumni associated to wade in before crisis erupts.

Meanwhile, NAN reports that students of the institution have embark on a protest at its Ogbomosho Campus on Wednesday.

An eyewitness said the road leading into and out of Ogbomosho was blocked by the students.

”The students blocked all the roads leading into the town. Some of them carrying machetes and daggers as well as wood across near the campus, Gimba Ibrahim told NAN.