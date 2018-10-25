Katsina APC primaries: Coalition, protesters reject result, allege irregularities

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—A Coalition of Dutsinma and Kurfi Youth Mobilization forum has rejected the outcome of the just concluded Katsina All Progressive Congress, APC primaries into the constituency seat, alleging that the primaries were marred by irregularities.

The Chairman of the coalition, Abubakar Dutsinma made the allegations in a protest letter made available to newsmen in the state.

Dutsinma described the election as not credible, free and fair and also against the wishes of the people of Dutsinma and Kurfi federal constuency.

He accused unnamed state government official and others for manipulating the election and violating the internal democracy within the APC.

They claimed some of the irregularities include that delegates loyal to Dallami Kurfi and other aspirants were disenfranchised and not allowed into the venue of the election.

According to him, “Other irregularities include no party representation from the National headquarter and those who conducted the elections were not officials of the party, change of venue, election observers and media were not allowed at the venue to record the unlawful activities.

”Other complaints include the change of date and time of the elections and flagrant abuse of APC guidelines in which local government transition committee Chairman and his special assistance, the state Commissioner of Finance voted during the election and played active role in the manipulation.

“The Forum calls on APC both at state and national levels to quickly address these injustices or risk losing the general elections to other political parties,” the coalition stated.

Similarly, hundred of APC supporters of Dustinma/Kurfi federal constituency protested at the APC local government secretariat in Dutsinma, decrying alleged manipulation of the primary elections.

The protesters displayed placards with inscriptions such as “we need justice from APC Dutsinma Kurfi constituency, we need Honourable Dallami Muhammad Kurfi as our candidate in 2019, no justice no vote.”

One of the protesters, Hajiya Sakina Dutsinma said they would not agree with the position taken by APC during the just concluded primary elections held in Dutsinma.

“Dallami Muhammad Kurfi is the right candidate for f the APC to win 2019 General election at the constituency because of his active and fair representation to the constituency specially in the areas of implementing various youth and women empowerment, welfare packages, provision of employment opportunities among youth as well as the introduction of health care related programmes for the less privilege individual at the constituency” she said.

She added that presently a lot of skill cell patients have the fear that if Dallami Muhammad Kurfi is not re-elected how will they cope up with the exeorbitant or high cost of their medical bills which Dallami Kurfi have been sponsoring for long.

Also reacting in the same vein, one Alin Magu reacted that if Dallami Kurfi is not allowed to be the party flag bearer, the party will face massive protests vote during general election and could not win the election.