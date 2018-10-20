Kano, Niger, Kebbi states win best exhibitors at 2018 agric show

Tudun Wada (Nasarawa State) – Kano, Niger and Kebbi States have won the best exhibitors at the 2018 National Agricultural Show.

Presenting the awards to the exhibitors, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, said the states participated actively in crops, fisheries, large and small ruminants at the show.

He appreciated the award recipients and urged others to perform well during the fort coming show.

“I also thank some state that wanted to be here but due to some issue, they could not make it this year, everybody has their own circumstances in every point in time of life, so I look forward to better more of such states.

“The intention of the show is for all states to participate and some states have been participating over the time in fact, we are short of words to express our gratitude to them.

Adamu raised concerns over poor participation, said “the essence of this show is not to come and sell products, the objective is to come and exhibit what Nigeria is producing but if you find buyers for what you are exhibiting, good but if you do not, so be it.

“The primary objective is to not to turn here to market and it is not a trade fair but it is agricultural show to bring raw commodity that has been produced.

“To show where they have been processing to value addition and value change to better and it is show what Nigeria is producing,’’ he said.

Other award recipients at show include research institutes, Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation (NCAM), women cooperative societies among others.

Also speaking at closing ceremony, the National Coordinator of National Agricultural Foundation of Nigeria (NAFN), Dr Samuel Negedu, said the award recipients would receive a cash reward of N300, 000, N200, 000 and 100,000 respectively.

He appreciated the states and others for their contributions toward making the show a success.

One of the award recipients, Alhaji Umar Muhammed, the Director Agriculture Communication, Niger State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said it was a pleasure to be recognised as a state.

“Our effort has paid off because we have never missed the agric show since it was started.

“It is a good feeling to claim the second position as best overall exhibitor, Niger State is an agrarian state and if we do not showcase it; that will because we are always second to none.

“The award will help us as foot soldiers to do more in agriculture,’’ Muhammed said.

Meanwhile some participants who spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) frowned at dwindling nature of the show.

They called up the organisers and government to step up action to upgrade and increase participation at the show.

NAN reports that 2018 National Agricultural Show commenced on Oct. 15 to 19. (NAN)