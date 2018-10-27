Kaduna traditional ruler’s murder: Fish out killers, Makarfi charges govt

By Ben Agande, Kaduna.

Tension reigned in Kaduna again after kidnappers Thursday killed a prominent Traditional ruler in Kaduna state, the Agwom Adara, Maiwada Raphael Galadima, after allegedly collecting ransom for his release.

This was less than 24 hours after the Kaduna state government reviewed 24- hour curfew imposed on some areas in the state. The government has again reimposed a 24 -hour curfew in some towns and villages in the state.

Also, a statement by Samuel Aruwan, spokesman to the state governor, said the move became necessary following the killing of the traditional ruler of Adara by his kidnappers.

The traditional ruler, the paramount Chief of the Adara people in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state, was abducted last Friday with his wife while his security guards and driver were killed by his abductors.

The wife was released last Sunday and was taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, former governor of the state, Senator Ahmed Makarfi charged the state government to fish out and bring to book, killers of the traditional ruler of Adàra in the state.

In a condolence message personally signed by the former governor, he warned that the series of events in recent times pose a serious threat to the country’s nascent democracy.

‘It is unfortunate that while efforts to return the state to normalcy following the violence that occurred at Kasuwan

Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area last Thursday ,which spilled over to Kaduna metropolis on Sunday ,are on,we woke up early this morning to hear that the paramount traditional ruler of Adara Chiefdom, Dr. Maiwada Galadima was killed and the body deposited around Kateri, along Abuja-Kaduna Highway after his abductors had collected a ransom from the community.

“The action by the criminals is despicable and should be condemned by all peace-loving people of Kaduna State and Nigerians in general. All hands must be on deck to ensure that our nascent democracy is not derailed in the country through emerging scenario of conflicts and violence.

An official of the Adara Development Association(ADA) who confirmed the incident yesterday said the leader was killed after his abductors collected ransom. His corpse has been deposited at the St. Gerald Hospital in Kaduna.

It will be recalled that the paramount ruler was abducted on his way to his palace in Kachia, a day after rioters killed many people in Kasuwan Magani.

His convoy was intercepted by the bandits who killed his police orderly and four other palace guards before he and the wife were taken into the bush.

Repeated telephone calls to the police spokesman for confirmation went unanswered.

