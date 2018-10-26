Kaduna killings caused by leadership failure – ADC presidential candidate

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA – The presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia has blamed the ongoing sectarian killings in Kaduna State on leadership failure.

Dr. Mailafia, who broke the news of the killing of the kidnapped monarch of Atom Adara, Maiwada Galadima at a news conference in Abuja, where he unveiled his three point agenda designed to transform Nigeria, regretted that the lives and property of Kaduna people are no longer protected.

He said the people of Kaduna State want to see their future should be guaranteed and projected. This is not they people expected.

Dr. Mailafia however, urged that peace will come back to the people of Kaduna state, adding “And that in future, we will have leaders who are God fearing, leaders who will rule over the people with justice and fairness.

This is not what we expect, unfortunately this is what happened. And my heart bleeds and my condolence go to this family and the good people of Kaduna state.

Recall hostilities broke out, Thursday last week, between the Hausa and Adara youths in Kasuwan Magani, following disagreement over a fleeing thief in the market, allegedly shielded by his people from being lynched because he was identified as belonging to a particular religion.The police confirmed 55 persons killed in the mayhem which, led to s reprisal attack in the state capital, leading to the killing of 26 persons as confirmed by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA)

But the deceased monarch, Agom Adara was kidnapped last week on his way back to his palace in Kachia from Kasuwan Magani, where he and other leaders of the area alongside the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai went on assessment tour of crisis area.

Mailafia, whose three point agenda include Peace, Work and Development, vowed to the issue of tackle insecurity confronting the country and return it to the path of peace if voted into power.

According to him, “The greatest challenge facing our country today is security. If it is not BORO Haram, it is armed Fulani militias; and if it is not armed robbery it is Kidnappers. Nigeria has become the Kidnap capital of the world.

“We are not only a society where banks and bullion vans are waylaid by daredevil armed robbers; rural banditry has become so rampant that life in our agrarian countryside has become, in the words of the English political philosopher Thomas Hobbes, “nasty, brutish and short’:

“Most Nigerian families sleep- at night with at least one eye open. Nobody is safe, on top of that we have the unenviable record of being the country with the worst road corn age in the world. It is estimated that over 20,000 Nigerians lose their lives to automobile accidents each year.

“Underpinning these problems is the challenge of human security. We believe that the first duty of civil government is to secure the commonwealth. This has been the first dictum of public administration since Aristotle and Plato.

“A government that cannot secure the lives and properties of its citizens has failed in its most elementary duties. We on our part are staunchly committed to securing the common peace by tackling the insurgency and demobilising the armed bandits to ensure that our people live in peace and without fear.

“To enhance the security of our people we must modernise the police service in Nigeria; giving them better equipment and enhanced training in detecting, countering and prosecuting crime. We must dig deep into the roots and causes of crime.

“We are particularly committed to the model that has worked so well in Tunisia, where greater emphasis is blessed on intelligence gathering to nip crime in the bud before it rears its ugly head.

“We are also committed to building a virile and modern army. We see the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) as a model some of whose elements can be applied to our situation.

“We need a better trained, more disciplined and better equipped military that will defend our people and secure our sovereign territorial integrity as a nation.

“We need to create a military-industrial complex whereby the armed forces with industry in developing our defence capability and doing research and innovation that brings value-added not only to the task of national defence but: also to our technological development and capability as a country.”

We also committed to profiling a new security architecture for our country. We shall create a new Ministry for National Security headed by a senior ranking minister. Agencies such as State Security Services (S5S), Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) will be streamlined and rationalised to ensure that they work in concert and in a coordinated fashion rather than in their current anarchic and rivalrous manner.