Kaduna Crisis: Airforce deploys Special Forces, Surveillance Aircraft

By: Kingsley Omonobi-Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday deployed a detachment of Special Forces personnel to Kaduna in support of Internal Security operations in the State.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information said the detachment will join other NAF personnel in Kaduna and other security agencies to ensure that the spate of senseless killings in some parts of the State is brought to a complete end and normalcy expeditiously restored.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/10/naf-decimates-boko-haram-hideout-in-bogum-borno/

The NAF said , “The deployment is in addition to the earlier deployment of 2 helicopters and a DA-42 Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft on 22 October 2018, which have since been conducting aerial patrols over flash points in the State.”