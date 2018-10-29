Justice Ka’kaan takes over as Benue new CJ

A new Chief Judge (CJ) for Benue, Justice Aondover Ka’Kaan, has been inaugurated

2019: Ortom panic as thousands dump PDP – APC

Aged 60, the new CJ now takes over from Justice Adam Onum, who retired from the state service on Oct. 6.

Ka’kaan, hails from Gwer East Local Government of Benue state.

Wife of Benue militia leader, 12 others killed as military, ‘Gana’ gang engage in gun duel

The Acting Governor of Benue, Mr Benson Abounu, while conducting the inauguration, on Monday in Makurdi, charged the judge to ensure quick dispensation of justice.

He reiterated the old adage that says, “justice delayed is justice denied.”

Abounu, therefore, urged him to ensure that the right thing are done in all circumstances, stressing that the judiciary is the last “hope of a common man.”

He also called on him to work hard to surpass the achievements of his predecessors so as to write his name in gold.

Abounu said that he was chosen because he was the most senior judge on the bench and because of his impeccable track record of achievements.

He expressed confidence in his ability to deliver quality service to the state as exemplified in the cases he had handled both within and outside the state.

Responding, Ka’kaan promised to abide by all the wordings of the oath he took, stressing that oaths are not mere rhetorics but a covenant with God and humanity.

”I will discharge my duties without fear, favour, affection or ill will. I will eschew corruption and not aid as well as abet it. I will abide by the oath strictly and not go against the constitution.

”This task is a onerous one so, I call for prayers from all of you to enable me succeed,” he said.

Ka’kaan attended Mbawuar Secondary School, Ihugh, between 1973 and 1977 where he obtained the West Africa School Certificate (WASC).

The new judge also obtained an Interim Joint Metrication Board (IJMB) certificate from the School of Basic Studies, Ugbokolo.

Ka’kaan studied Law at the University of Lagos between 1979 and 1982 where he bagged a Bachelor of Law degree and he was called to the Bar in 1983.

(NAN)