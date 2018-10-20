Just in: WhatsApp bans more than 100,000 accounts in Brazil election

Facebook set up a “war room” to spot and eradicate misinformation, hate speech and other damaging content during Brazil’s election this month. It’s a test for the social network ahead of midterm elections in the US later this year.

Nudity is liberation – Harmonee

While the company said it was able to thwart false information on its main social network, it’s had more trouble controlling misbehavior on WhatsApp, which is encrypted and virtually impossible to monitor.

Brazil’s runoff election is on October 28, when far-right politician Jair Bolsonaro faces leftist Workers’ Party candidate Fernando Haddad.

On Thursday, the latter accused his competitor of receiving illegal and undeclared corporate donations after local newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported companies are paying for a mass social media campaign against Mr Haddad. Mr Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter that his opponent’s party “isn’t being damaged by fake news, but rather by the TRUTH”.

WhatsApp said that it’s taking the accusation seriously. “We are committed to reinforcing WhatsApp policies equally and in a fair way to protect the users’ experience,” it added.

The messaging service confirmed that it blocked the account of Mr Bolsonaro’s son Flavio for spam a couple of days ago.

The company said it was unrelated to the accusations on Thursday.

It also noted that it banned an account related to former Brazil president Dilma Rousseff, a member of the Workers’ Party.

NAN