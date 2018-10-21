Just in:  Saraki Mourns Ex-CJN, Idris Kutigi

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Sunday, expressed sadness over the death of a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi, and described him as a honourable jurist who spent his life in the service of his country and humanity.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, stated that the death of the jurist was a colossal loss, particularly coming at a time when his experience, dedication and knowledge were required in the service of the country.

He stated that the late Justice Kutigi would be remembered for his high sense of integrity, incisive judgments, reform-mindedness and immense contributions to national development.

“It saddens me that we have lost a vivacious, humane and tireless jurist who, even in retirement, was called upon by former President Goodluck Jonathan to chair the Sovereign National Conference in 2014. We shall all miss him,” Saraki stated.

The President of the Senate commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased and urged them to be consoled by the praise-worthy lifestyle of the departed statesman.

He also condoled with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen, the Nigerian Judiciary, the people and government of Niger State over the irreplaceable loss.

He prayed God to grant the soul of the former CJN a place among the righteous ones in Aljannah Firdaus and his family and loved ones the grace to bear the loss