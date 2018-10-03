Just in: Buhari, El-Rufai, Akeredolu meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai and the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The two All Progressives Congress, APC, Governors arrived together to the Presidential Villa around 3.15p.m.

The meeting is still in progress as at the time of filing this report.

Recall that Governor el-Rufai and one of the Senators from Kaduna State, Shehu Sani have been having running battle and belong to different factions of the party in the state but the National Working Committee, NWC of APC reportedly chose the Senator as the sole candidate from his senatorial zone contrary to stiff opposition from the governor’s camp.