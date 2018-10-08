Just in: Again, Lagos State House of Assembly postpones resumption by 7 days

The Lagos State House of Assembly again on Monday postponed its resumption for plenary session earlier scheduled for Oct. 8 to Oct. 15.

Newsmen report that the Assembly had on July 10 adjourned to Sept. 17 to enable members to go on their annual recess before it later rescheduled it for Oct. 8.

During the period, the House hosted the Conference of South-West Speakers and Conference of Speakers of Nigeria between Aug. 3 and Aug. 5 in Lagos.

The conference elected new executive at its 2018 Second Quarter Conference and the Speaker of the Lagos Assembly emerged as its new chairman.

During this period also, members of the Assembly participated in their political party’s primary elections in preparations for the 2019 general elections.

One of the lawmakers, who does not want to be quoted because he was not authorised to speak on the postponement, said that the resumption would be Oct. 15.

“We are not sitting today, we have been informed it has been postponed to Oct. 15. We can’t meet when we are still perfecting the primary elections.

“How can we meet when the issues of primaries are not over? There won’t be concentration on the legislative duties, ” the lawmaker told NAN.

A message sent to the telephone line of Mr Adefunmilayo Tejuosho, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy, Publicity and Security, to react to the issue was not replied.

A Correspondent of NAN who monitored the atmosphere in the House, revealed that as at 3 p.m., the door to the House Chamber remained shut.

Also, only few lawmakers came to the office.

NAN