Just in: 3 NFF staff in trouble over $9.5m FIFA grant

Three officials of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) were on Thursday docked in an FCT High Court at Maitama, accused of misappropriating 9.5 million Dollars and $1.3 million.

The defendants are Christopher Andekin, NFF Director of Administration and Finance, Reagan Zaka, Cashier and Fadanari Mamza, Head, Finance and Account Department.

They were dragged to the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a five-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and misappropriation.

Alleged $40 m contract: I’m being vilified because of Jonathan – Robert Azibaola

The prosecutor, Mr Steve Odiase told the court that the three defendants conspired between Jan. 8 and Jan. 26, 2015 to commit the offences, contrary to Section 97 of Penal Code.

Odiase alleged that Andekin was entrusted with money meant for the development of football in Nigeria, a grant from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

He said that Andekin however fraudulently diverted $1.3 million from the NFF domiciliary account with Zenith Bank, an act that is contrary to section 311 of the Penal Code.

He further alleged that Zaka on his part, fraudulently diverted 7. 2 million Dollar grant from FIFA for development of football in Nigeria while Mamza diverted $2. 3 million.

The defendants all pleaded not guilty to the charges, and their counsel, Mr Arinze Egbo applied for their bail.

The Judge, Justice Peter Affen upheld the administrative bail granted to them earlier by the EFCC.

In addition, he ordered that the sureties should sign bond with the registrar of the court, and the defendants should deposit their International passports.

Affen then adjourned until Nov. 27, for commencement of trial.

NAN