Julius Berger Nigeria appoints new Managing Director

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Board of Directors of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc (Julius Berger) has announced changes to the management structure of the Company, effective October 16, 2018 including the appointment of a new Managing Director.



The company has also expanded its Executive Management by creating a new Directorate for Corporate Development.

According to a statement issued by the company Monday, the new Managing Director, Dr. Lars Richter, succeeds Engr. Wolfgang Goetsch, who has been managing the affairs of the construction firm in Nigeria for some years.

The statement said that the changes were precipitated by the continuous growth and strategic demands of the company with respect to its significant portfolio of building, infrastructure and industrial construction projects, and in the light of its diversification and development targets.

The new MD, Dr. Lars Richter, holds a Doctorate Degree in Civil Engineering and has vast operational experience, broad technical knowhow and a strong knowledge of Julius Berger, Nigeria-wide.

Dr. Is said to have put in 16 years in the company, the last ten of which were spent in Nigeria managing the acquisition, operations and successful completion of major and challenging projects across the Company’s operations.

The statement said the new Directorate of Corporate Development is to be headed by Mr. Tobias Meletschus, who holds a Masters Degree in Commercial Law and a Degree in Business Law.

According to the statement Mr. Meletschus has an extensive financial and legal background, with robust experience working with international blue chip companies.

Since 2012, he has held the position of Head of Business Development within Julius Berger, leading diversification strategies and related business plans, as well as the assessment and successful negotiation of large scale projects.

“The Board of Directors extends its utmost appreciation to the outgoing Managing Director, Engr. Wolfgang Goetsch, for his 27 years of faithful service and for his achievements in successfully turning around the business fortunes of Julius Berger in the past two years,” the company said.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is a leading Nigerian company offering integrated construction solutions and related services. It has been operating in Nigeria since 1965 and its scope covers all areas of construction.