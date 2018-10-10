Judge’s absence stalls sacked 4,042 LG workers’ suit against Kaduna govt

THE judge’s absence has caused the Industrial Court in Kaduna to adjourn hearing in the case instituted by the 4,042 sacked local government councils workers in Kaduna State seeking their reinstatement.

The affected workers had gone to the court in November 2017, asking it to order government to also pay them their full entitlements and damages caused by its action.

The case, slated to be heard yesterday, was adjourned due to the absence of the judge, Justice Sunusi Kado.

An official of the court, Happiness Luka, informed both parties in the case that the judge had went to Abuja to attend the burial of his colleague, Justice Waziri Abayi, who died yesterday.

She said a new date would be communicated to them later.