Jonathan begs S-East to accept Atiku’s choice of running mate

By Adekunle Aliyu

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has appealed to the leaders of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the South East zone to support the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in his choice of Mr. Peter Obi as his running mate, to ensure victory for PDP in next year’s general elections.

The former President’s appeal followed a statement on Saturday by leaders of the party in the zone stating that they were not properly consulted before Obi’s nomination was made public.

In a statement addressed to party members, which he personally signed, the former President counselled against insisting on obtaining a zonal endorsement for a vice presidential nomination, adding that it is the prerogative of the presidential candidate to select the candidate he believes will help him to achieve his vision and goals for the nation.

A statement issued by Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, the former President’s spokesman quoted Jonathan thus: “I, therefore, want to directly appeal to my brothers and sisters from the South-East zone who are members of our party to reconsider their position and allow the presidential candidate of the PDP to select a candidate he thinks he can work with to be able to achieve the party’s development goals.

“Since Atiku has already nominated Mr. Peter Obi as his running mate, I am pleading with my party members from the zone to accept his choice.”