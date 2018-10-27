Job Minders, Edufirst.NG sign $1m MoU to develop skills relevant to the future of Nigeria

By Naomi Uzor

A Canadian firm JobMinders Inc Edufirst.NG a subsidiary of Skoolmedia limited, yesterday, staked over a million dollars to skill-up gaps for graduates, undergraduates and school leavers who may not have had opportunity of a higher education.

The partnership, the promoters say, is to enable the youth to obtain IT skills and acquire certification that will prepare them for jobs abroad and locally. CEO/Co-Founder, Edufirst. NG, Mr. Moses Imayi, said they were focused on building-capacity and developing skills that will be relevant to the future of Nigeria.

He maintained that, with the growing trend of job losses and skill gaps in the Nigerian labour market, his organisation remained committed to ensuring the deficits were addressed with the labour market becoming more vibrant by adopting relevant skill sets that resonates with the 21st century.

Imayi said the partnership was expected to strengthen business collaboration between Nigeria and Canada in bridging the skill gap prevalent in the country over the next five years.

Vice President, JobMinders Inc, Mr. Charles Osazuwa, in his presentation, explained that being a staffing support industry, his firm was poised to deliver personnel with the right qualification, attitude and enthusiasm that will allow companies to hire personnel on-the-go, and provide support to existing HR amongst others.

On the trainings to be offered, he said the first phase of the partnership will include IT skills acquisition and certification in the following areas, software development lifecycle management, IT project management, business systems analysis and quality assurance analysis.