IYC faction warns another over threat to shut down DESOPADEC

By Emma Amaize

THE faction of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Western zone, led by Eric Kpemi, yesterday, warned the Mr. Frank Akiefa-led faction to stop using the name of the council to threaten the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC.

The collection in a statement by the secretary, Doubra Okotete, counteracting the recent threat by the parallel IYC in the zone, during the week, to lock up DESOPADEC, over alleged marginalization of Ijaw contractors, said the council should not be dragged into contractors’ transactions with the commission.

The group, which claims to be the original IYC leadership in the zone, said: “The attention of the leadership of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Western zone, has been drawn to a purported and unguided statement credited to one Mr Frank Akiefa over a threat “to mobilize and lead a mass protest to shut down the DESOPADEC gate to stop operations due to unpaid contractors money.’

“First, the IYC leadership in western zone distances itself from such unguided and unscrupulous statement aimed at dragging and denting the image of our most respected body, We unequivocally condemn and state that the said statement did not emanate from the IYC, Western zone, therefore, should be disregarded and seen as one of those sponsored and weak threats aimed at addressing stomach infrastructure.”