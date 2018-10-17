IYC condemns alleged killing of soldier in Edo

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Egbema Clan, has condemned the recent killing of a soldier on Udo-Ofunama Road in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State. The group said they will not allow any group of persons to drag the name of Ijaw nation in the mud.

In a statement by its chairman, Mr. Egbuwa Salaudeen, the IYC appealed to security agencies to apply the rules of engagement in order not to harm innocent citizens in the communities.

“All community leaders and youth organisations should ensure that criminal elements are flushed out in our society.

2018 Youth Olympic Games: Chukwuma, Akintola win medals for Nigeria

“The people of Egbema Kingdom are known for peace and we will not allow any group to smear the name of Ijaw nation.

“Security personnel are the only people who secure lives and property of any society,” he said.