Iyare wins 7th Oba of Benin golf tourney

Osaze Iyare superlative performance in the game of golf continued on the rise as he added the 7th Oba of Benin Invitational Golf Tournament winner’s trophy to the collection of trophies in his shelve.

Iyare, (handicap. 3) won the tournament with 149 net having played 70 and 79 net respectively on day one and two of the golf actions, and thus beat Oscar Iyare (handicap. 10), who played 156 net to second place, while Prince Aghatise Erediauwa with 160 net settled for third after beating Ben Oghumah on count back.

In a post match interview, Iyare noted that he had been eyeing the trophy since the tournament started, and having allowed it to slip from him last year he was better prepared for it this year. “Thanks be to God that I won, because I played hard golf due to the fact that I was taught the hard way. All glory be to Him.”