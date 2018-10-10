IVH SME FAIR 2018 to promote established, emergingbrands – Ogrih

By Yemisi Suleiman

The IVH SME FAIR 2018 is a brilliantly designed showcase of emerging and existing entrepreneurs in all sectors of entrepreneurial ventures in the Lagos SME industry: fashion, arts/craft, creativity, homes, real estates, financial services, lifestyle, wellness/ fitness, technology, household Gadgets, food, drinks and entertainment open market.

For Dr. (Mrs.) CEO and CONVENER IVH SME FAIR and PUBLISHER IVH YELLOW PAGES Lekki-Ajah, the idea is to promote established and emerging SME brands, making them visible to Africa’s largest markets.

“As you already know, the SME industry is a highly innovative, extremely impactful and high revenue generating sector as far as economic development is concerned in Lagos, Africa’s 5th largest economy.”

Dr Ogrih noted that over a 4-year period, IVH SERVICES LTD. have pioneered the official Business Yellow Pages resource (IVH YELLOW PAGES) for enterprises and ever growing residents in Island, Lekki and Ajah commercial landscape.

The Expo, which will be holding on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd December 2018, at the Muri Okunola Park Victoria Island, will be the mother of all SME-designed exhibitions, incorporating over 300 emerging and existing small and medium business entrepreneurs from the Island and mainland regions of Lagos.

We are inviting your media house to provide media promotion and coverage for this grand end of year SME showcase. We believe your media house is an ideal media partner for this event, given the authenticity of your news and mileage of your media spread in Lagos and beyond.