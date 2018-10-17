I’ve nothing to do with Kano bribe videos—Kwankwaso

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano—Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has dissociated himself from the dollar video clips controversy surrounding his successor and estranged ally, Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State.

Responding to the claim of the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, that Jafar Jafar, Publisher of Daily Nigerian, has been working for the opposition and that he is an antagonist of All Progressive Congress, APC, Kwankwanso stated that there was nothing between the publisher and him.

“Everyone knows that Jafar Jafar is an independent journalist and his medium, Daily Nigerian, is also indepen-dent,” Kwankwanso said through his spokesperson, Hajiya Binta Spikin.

“There is no deal whatsoever between Jafar and Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso. So if they are suspecting anything, it is left for them to prove it,” she stated.