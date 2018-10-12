Ita-Giwa calls for abolition of woman leader in parties

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

One time special adviser to the president, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, yesterday raised the alarm about the vanishing presence of women in the political space even as she called for the abolition of the position of woman leader in the parties.

Senator Ita-Giwa was backed by women from various political backgrounds including lawyers, politicians, civil society activists who spoke on the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child in Lagos yesterday where they called on women to boycott parties that do not present women in significant positions for elections.