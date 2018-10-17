Isoko women protest relocation of Delta varsity students

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—WOMEN of Isoko nation, yesterday, stormed Delta State University, Oleh Campus, protesting the alleged attempt by the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Victor Peretemode, to relocate 100 level students of the Faculty of Engineering to Abraka, the main campus of the university.

The women, who protested at the palace of the Odiologbo of Oleh Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Ovrawah Omogha I, Isoko Local Government Area Secretariat and the secretariat of Isoko Development Union, IDU, called on the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and the senator representing Delta South Senatorial District, Senator James Manager, to prevail on the Vice Chancellor to reverse the decision.

One of the protesters, Mrs. Paulina Ashoma, who spoke during the protest, described the move as unacceptable, saying it was not in the interest of the students and the lsoko nation she said the ethnic group had put in a lot to ensure the accreditation of the Law and Engineering facilities.

Addressing newsmen, President General of IDU, Chief Iduh Amadhe said: “The issue has been causing problems in the entire Isoko nation. We were dumbfounded when we received information that 100 level students of the campus were already going to Abraka to register.”

Meanwhile, Provost of the Oleh Campus, Prof S. Emosairue, noted that the issue was purely a university matter, saying the institution would respond to it.