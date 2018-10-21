Isoko in diaspora, IDU women wing donate relief materials to flood victims

By Ochuko Akuopha

ISOKO Association of North America has donated relief materials to flood victims at the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp at Ozoro and Emede, Isoko North and South local government areas, Delta State.

Items donated included two cows, eight bags of rice, six bags of beans, four bags of garri, four 20-litre jerry cans of palm oil, 200 bags of sachet water, detergents, toiletries and other items.

Presenting the items to the IDPs, Mr. Ben Eyoro who represented the President of the association, Chief Obaro Odu, said: “On CNN, members of the association saw the level of the flood that affected the area, so they felt like showing their sympathy, show some empathy and that is why they decided to buy these items and and present to them.”

Lamenting the plight of the people who were affected by the flood, he commended the state government for the step it has taken to evaluate the victims to the IDP camps. He however urged the government to do all that it can to compensate and ameliorate the pains of the people.

Similarly, the women wing of the Isoko Development Union, IDU, has also donated food and other items to the IDPs.

President of IDU women wing, Mrs. Felicia Suleiman, while presenting the items, said their decision to make the donation stemmed out of their desire to show love and care to those who were displaced from their homes by the flood.

On his part, the President General of IDU, Chief Iduh Amadhe commended the donors for their kind gestures and urged well placed Isoko indigenes to contribute their quota to ameliorate the sufferings of the flood victims.