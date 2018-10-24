Is Wizkid dating Tiwa? Fever video has a lot to say

Nigerians on Twitter have expressed divergent reactions to Tiwa Savage’s feature in the music video for Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid’s ‘Fever video’.



Wizkid released the much anticipated visuals for the hit track, to rave reviews, on Wednesday and it has gathered over 70, 000 views.

However, Tiwa Savage’s feature has caused frenzy on Twitter, with Nigerians expressing their opinions on the implications of the intimate scenes both singers displayed in the video.

The song ‘Fever’, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, her estranged husband Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz and Mavin record label boss Don Jazzy are the top five trending topics on Nigerians Twitter.

Seeing that Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have been battling long-running relationship rumours which they have both denied, Nigerians on Twitter are debating the current status of their relationship.

@Emmanuel tweeted, “Is Wizkid dating Tiwa? This new video has a lot to say.”

@Newscantell said, “Can’t tell if Wizkid and Tiwa are dating or not but let’s be honest, this ‘fever’ video is a perfect PR.

“Will Wizkid and Tiwa put up a romance if not to get us all talking? It’s a win on both sides. Tiwa made a nice cameo appearance and the video is thrilling.”

@MrOludee wrote, “Is Wizkid really dating Tiwa or this is just superstory?”

@Quintope tweeted, “Whether they are dating or not. Wizkid used Tiwa in that video for a reason and it is working.”

@Missyayom said, “There is nothing that will make me believe Wizkid and Tiwa are dating. These two are just acting. They are giving us what we want.”

However, some other Nigerians are curious about the effects of the video to Tiwa Savage’s enstranged husband, Teebillz considering that he debunked the dating rumour between Wizkid and Tiwa Savage in September.

@Chidubem_o said, “Wizkid drops ‘fever’ video with Tiwa and now heavy rain has started falling this morning. God is helping Teebillz she’d his tears.”

@Dwinthestoic wrote, “Lmaooo Wizkid’s ‘fever’ video makes me happy because they both didn’t say anything after TeeBillz wrote his rant.

“They just shot a sexy video so that TeeBillz can have a seizure.”

@Ariwa_michael tweeted, “Teebillz needs to stop being in denial and move on with his life. Tiwa is definitely in some sort of relationship with Wizkid.”

@Adugbadavid said, “Tiwa should be allowed to move on in peace. Teebillz had his shot and he blew it.”

NAN reports that the almost-four minute’s long video was directed ace music video director, Meji Alabi. (NAN)