Investment Drive: “We will Restore the glory of Warri”- Okowa

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has disclosed that the state government would intensify its investment drive to restore the glory of Warri as the commercial nerve centre of the nation.

Speaking on Friday during the commissioning ceremony of the Brown Hill Events Centre, Warri, Governor Okowa said that Warri as the commercial nerve centre in the state was important to the economy of the nation, observing that as peace has returned,, there was the need for more investments to create employment for the people especially the youths.

He described the growth in investments in Warri and other parts of the state as a good omen and a catalyst for the creation of jobs and wealth, pointing out that more investors have indicated their interest in the state.

While commending the President of the Nigeria Football Federation NFF Amaju Pinnick and his wife Julie for investing in the state through the building of the Event Centre, Governor Okowa called on more Deltans to invest in the economy of the state.

Conducting the Governor and other guests which included the United States Consular General, Mr. John Bray round the facility, wife of the NFF President, Mrs. Julie Pinnick said the Event Centre will not only provide employment for the teeming youths in the town but also provide a conducive environment for residents of the town to unwind.

Governor Okowa was also at the Clever Minds Nursery and Primary School, Warri which offer free education to Orphans and other vulnerable people in the area.

Conducting the Governor round the school, the proprietor and beneficiary of the Tony Elumelu foundation entrepreneurship programme, Mr. Zion Oshiobugie said the school also exposes the children to skills acquisition and mindset change.

Addressing members of the community, Governor Okowa urged them to support the school to grow especially with the fact that it provides free education for the underprivileged, as its contribution to the society.

The Governor promised to provide the required assistance needed to make the school project a success and extend it to other parts of the state with a view to providing accessible and affordable private education and skills acquisition to primary school children.