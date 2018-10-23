Invest more in agriculture than elections, Urhobo nation urges politicians

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE maiden Urhobo Economic and Investment Summit has ended with a call on politicians from the ethnic nationality to invest more in agriculture than elections.

In a communique issued at the end of the summit, which took place in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, the Urhobo resolved to build companies to convert the abundant agricultural produce in the area to finished goods.

The communique signed by Dr. Stephen Kekeghe and Mr. Peter Omoko, which was made available to Vanguard in Asaba, said: “Companies should be built in Urhobo to encourage the translation of primary agricultural products into secondary products.

“Urhobo sons and daughters should be encouraged to embark on productive investment in the different aspects of agriculture like fish farming, animal farming and crop production which are of economic significance.

“Urhobo people should embark on a long-term investment in agro-businesses. Urhobo youths should create a conducive atmosphere devoid of violence and xenophobic sentiments for businesses to thrive. Urhobo youths should develop professional skills that will position them in the oil and gas industry and modular refineries should be created in Urhobo land to give birth to jobs in the petroleum industries.

“All Urhobo politicians, irrespective of their political differences, must as a matter of urgency, unite to encourage the revamping of all collapsed companies in Urhobo land and create jobs for her teeming population. The Urhobo people must continue to maintain unity which will impact positively on their economic advancement and socio-political visibility. The education of Urhobo sons and daughters should be encouraged through scholarship by Urhobo people, who are prominent in business and governance.”

The summit was convened by Mr. Kingsley Ubiebi, while Prof. Sam Oyovbaire was the chairman.