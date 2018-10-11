Int’l body set to boost cycling in Nigeria

No fewer than 25 coaches from across Nigeria are participating in the ongoing training of the International Cycling Union as part of efforts to reposition the game in Nigeria.

A statement issued by Dorcas Jonah, Media office of Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) and made available to sports writers in Abuja states that the training which begins on Oct. 7, will end on Oct.13.

The statement also says that the training is sponsored by the President of CFN Giandomenico Massari.

The media officer says that the training will further equip coaches with modern techniques and rudiments in cycling.

According to Massari, the Resource Person of the training programme, Jean Pierre Vanzy is an internationally acclaimed coach who has a wide range of experience in the field of cycling.

He, therefore, called on the coaches to use their experience gained from the training to boost cycling in Nigeria.(NAN)