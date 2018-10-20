International Drinks Festival returns with new promises

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Following the success of the maiden edition of International Drinks Festival, the organisers, Balmoral Group, has announced the 2018 edition which will serve as a platform to bring together major stakeholders in the drinks industry in Nigeria and other parts of Nigeria.

Riding on the success of the 2017 edition which had over 18,000 attendees from across different components of the drinks value-chain, ranging from major drink brands, consumers, distributors and government regulatory agencies like NAFDAC, Nigeria Customs Service, FIRS, and others, the 2018 edition promises to raise the bar a notch higher.

The four-day event which will hold between November 29 to December 2, at the the Federal Palace Hotel will be an interesting platform for mixologists, professionals in the hospitality industry, nightlife and entertainment connoisseurs, hotel owners and managers, brand managers, bottling companies, service providers and other drinks stakeholders.

According to the CEO of the Balmoral Group, Mr. Ezekiel Adamu, this year’s edition promises to be more engaging.

“It is with great pleasure we announce the 2nd annual International Drinks Festival taking place in Lagos this year. After a successful event last year, we look forward to carrying on the conversation, engaging more brands, connecting brands and their consumers”, he said