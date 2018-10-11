Insurgency: Troops infiltrate Boko Haram camp in Kaltunbare, kill 3 terrorists

By: Kingsley Omonobi-

Abuja – The Nigerian Army said on Wednesday night that its gallant troops of 22 Brigade Garrison, Dikwa supported by vigilantes, on deliberate offensive patrol, infiltrated a Boko Haram terrorists camp at Kaltunbere in Borno state on Wednesday October 10, 2018

A statement in the Army’s twitter handle said, “During the encounter, 3 Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized while others escaped with gunshot wounds, 2 minors were also rescued.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General TY Buratai has commended the gallant troops and urged them to continue carrying out raids, deliberate patrols and attacks to decimate the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in the North East.