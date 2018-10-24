Insecurity: Senate to engage Executive over its resolutions, urges investigation into killings

The Senate has resolved to fix a date for its leadership and heads of various security committees to meet with the Executive toward ensuring implementation of its resolutions on security situation in the country.

The Upper Chamber further called for investigation into resurgence of violence in Kaduna State.

It further called on Kaduna State Government and the Federal Government to ensure urgent release of the traditional ruler abducted for almost a week.

The resolutions followed a motion by Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi (PDP- Kaduna) at plenary on Wednesday.

The senate also called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to assist victims of the Kaduna crisis.

The resolutions were adopted following voice votes by the lawmakers.

While presenting his motion, Hunkuyi said the incident in Kaduna that led to wanton killings and destruction of property that led to imposition of curfew was unfortunate and worrisome.

He added that it was more worrisome that despite the imposition of curfew, the killings, which started last week in Kasuwan Magani had continued unabated.

“Part of the problem is that a traditional ruler was kidnapped last week and this is about the fourth time this is happening where traditional rulers are abducted.

“My prayers are that we pay condolence visit to Kaduna State, call on the government to intensify efforts to ensure release of the traditional ruler who was whisked away since last week’’.

Contributing, some lawmakers decried the resurgence of violence in the state and other parts of the country.

The lawmakers, who maintained that life was sacred and should be treated with sanctity, urged security agencies to rise to the occasion.

Sen. Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna), expressed concern that Kaduna State was divided along religious and ethnic lines.

According to him, the killing of innocent Nigerians in the name of religion or ethnicity is a threat to the state and Nigeria at large.

“The motion puts the spotlight on the need to embrace peace and tolerance and the need to stand up against hostility, hate and divisiveness.’’

He urged the senate to strongly condemn the development, stressing that Kaduna was strategic in the political geography of the country.

Sen. Danjuma La’a (PDP-Kaduna) said something urgent must be done to bring the situation under control.

While appreciating Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai for cutting short his trip outside the country, La’ah, however, expressed concern over the slow pace of measures to bring perpetrators to book.

“Life is sacred and no one has the right to take the life of another’’.

Sen. Philip Gyunka (PDP-Nasarawa) lamented that despite the presence of military formations in Kaduna State, not much was done in tackling violence which the state was known for in the last 25 years.

He further called on the Executive “to disclose the identities of those behind the importation of weapons into the country and the purpose for importation’’.

According to him, it will help to a large extent in tackling insecurity in the country.

“In Kaduna where the Defence Academy and Military Training Centre are located, not much intelligence has been gathered to tackle the lingering crisis’’.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, thanked Sen. Hunkuyi for the motion.

He said it was disturbing that people were not held accountable for their action.

Saraki said the senate would continue to play its part to ensure that perpetrators of violence across the country were brought to book, while ensuring lasting measures that would bring an end to the crisis.

He stressed the need for the National Assembly to engage the Executive on implementation of its resolutions, particularly those that bother on security.