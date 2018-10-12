Breaking News
Inlaks rated best Temenos learning community partner in Africa

By Nwafor Polycarp

By Stella Nze

Information and communication technology, ICT, and infrastructure solutions provider, Inlaks, has been recognized as the best Temenos Learning Community, TLC, partner of 2018 in Africa.

This was due to the company’s investments in training and development with well-coordinated methodology in delivering value to numerous customers across Africa.

Inlaks  was recognized during  Temenos Middle East and Africa, MEA, sales and partnership  meeting in Dubai lately.

Managing Director and CEO of Inlaks, Africa Operations, Femi Adeoti,  explained that  Temenos training and certification is delivered through Temenos learning community and  each member “will need to study online or attend classroom training courses as well as  take requisite  exams to  move to the next level of membership.”

He noted that Inlaks and Temenos have  collaborated excellently  and that this  helped them in securing Afriland Bank Limited, Cameroon, a deal, he described as the biggest  in the history of Temenos in a Francophone country. “This is a landmark deal since Temenos T24 replaces an entrenched core banking application, Sopra banking software in Francophone countries across Africa”, he added.


