INEC working with APC to alter result sheets, says Osun PDP

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—The Osun State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of working with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to alter original copies of result sheets used for the just-concluded governorship election in the state.

In a swift reaction, APC through Mr. Kunle Oyatomi, the party’s Director of Publicity, while dismissing the allegation simply said “It is the stock in trade of the PDP even at the national level to raise frivolous allegations that can not be substantiated. APC will never do that. PDP has poured out everything and there is nothing more to say again. At the appropriate time, we will give it back to them, point by point, data by data.”

However, the Osun State Chairman of the party, Hon Soji Adagunodo raised the alarm in a Press statement issued in Osogbo weekend.

The PDP chairman claimed it had very credible information to the effect that result sheets of several local governments where the INEC allegedly did deliberate wrong summation of figures were being re-written in the Osun State Government house, Osogbo.

He further alleged that each of the electoral officials who signed the initial copies of the result sheets were being offered 2 million Naira by the APC to sign doctored results which would be tendered at the Election petition tribunal.

The PDP warned the INEC Resident Electoral commissioner in Osun State and other top officials of the body to refrain from acts of illegality which could lead to legal consequences and bring them into disrepute.

The party said Nigerians and posterity would hold INEC accountable for alleged acts of subversion of the will of Osun people as expressed in the September 22nd governorship election.

The PDP added that it will continue to beam its search light on the activities of INEC which has a constitutional, legal and moral obligation to promote free and fair elections in Nigeria and ensure that no forged document is ever presented in a court of law.

Meanwhile, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, who came second during the party’s governorship primary and a chieftain of the party in the State has described the recent governorship re-run election in the state as a rape of democracy and temporary setback which will not stand the test of time.

In a statement in Osogbo, Ogunbiyi alleged that the exercise negated democratic norms and far from being free, fair and credible.

He claimed that intimidation of voters, harassment of PDP leaders, journalists and domestic observers during the exercise were clear affirmation of the ruling party’s desperation to win at all cost using government institutions and thugs.

According to him; “It is regrettable that a normal electoral process that should be free and fair turned into a theatre of war” Ogunbiyi lamented and also sympathised with the families of those who lost their loved ones or brutalised during the re-run election.

Appreciating the people of the state and his supporters for voting for PDP, Ogunbiyi extolled Senator Ademola Adeleke, the PDP governorship candidate and the entire party for putting up a good fight.

He threw his weight behind the party candidate and urged him to use every legitimate means to reclaim his mandate, affirming that the battle is not over.