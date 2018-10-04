Indians celebrate Mahatma Gandhi with blood donation

By Gabriel Olawale

Indians in Lagos comprising Indian Professionals Forum, Indian Cultural Association, Rotary Club of Lagos Island and Rotary Club of Lagos Palmgrove Estate has carried out free blood donation exercise in Lagos to commemorate the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi was an India lawyer, politician, social activist, and writer who became the leader of the nationalist movement against the British rule of India.

He came to be considered the father of his country. Gandhi is internationally esteemed for his doctrine of nonviolent protest (satyagraha) to achieve political and social progress.

The blood donation activities which took place at the premises of High commission of India in Nigeria witnessed the turn up of both Indians and Nigerians who believe in the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking on the choice of blood donation as symbol of commemoration, Blood Donation Chairman of Rotary Club of Lagos Palmgrove Estate, Mahesh Birla said that the importance of donating blood to save lives can never be over emphasized.

“As we know that there is an acute shortage of blood in various blood banks in Nigeria. Hundreds of lives are lost due to unavailability of the correct blood group at the right time.

“For the past few years, Rotary Club of Lagos Palmgrove Estate and Rotary Club of Lagos Island have made it their mission to constantly donate blood and create awareness.

Birla said that the blood donation camps are conducted under the supervision of The Lagos State Blood Transfusion committee.

Corroborating his view, Mr. Sandeep Sood of Rotary Club of Lagos Island, said that they are dedicated to serving humanity and uplifting the weaker sections of society, “Rotary Club of Lagos Island and Rotary Club of Lagos Palmgrove Estate have together and individually had a tremendous contribution towards improving the quality of life countless persons in Nigeria.

“The clubs had conducted over 22,000 cataract surgeries, provided over 50000 artificial limbs, collected over 3000 units of blood and conducted over 40 Health camps among others.

Executive Member of IPF, Sanjay Srivastara disclosed that the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was unique as he represents the messiah of peace in the world.

“Mahatma Gandhi was a servant of all Humanity. For him Service was not a race, it was a surrender. The desire to serve has to be equal for all that need it. Service is based on love and lover alone. If there is ego satisfaction and self-gratification in service, then it’s not service at all.