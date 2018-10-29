Indian Language School partners Rotary Club on causes, prevention of Ebola

By Etop Ekanem

Language School, Ilupeju, Miss Jyotsna Hiranandani, Mr Udhbav Garg and Mr Soumyakant Sahoo, in partnership with Rotary Club of Lagos Island recently made a presentation on polio prevention and shared a documentary on the causes and prevention of Ebola virus to primary and secondary school students at Illupeju.

The event which took place at Ilupeju Primary School, Lagos, was part of an ongoing drive to support the vision on imparting knowledge on key topics of health hygiene and polio prevention aimed at the children for self-reliance and sustainable development.

The information shared with the children underlined the importance of maintaining a hygienic environment and how a few basic hygiene practices can prevent the spread of some dreadful diseases.

HIV: Poor vaccine research keeps Nigeria in danger list

The presentation covered how Ebola started, the disease footprint and the science behind its spread. Also discussed were the ongoing research activities and under development drugs are major restraining factors for global Ebola vaccine market.

High cost associated with research and development of Ebola vaccine is another factor expected to hamper growth of the global Ebola vaccine market up to a certain extent.