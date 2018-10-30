Indian Language School partners Rotary Club on causes, prevention of Ebola

By Etop Ekanem

Language School, Ilupeju, Miss Jyotsna Hiranandani, Mr Udhbav Garg and Mr Soumyakant Sahoo, in partnership with Rotary Club of Lagos Island recently made a presentation on polio prevention and shared a documentary on the causes and prevention of Ebola virus to primary and secondary school students at Illupeju.

The event which took place at Ilupeju Primary School, Lagos, was part of an ongoing drive to support the vision on imparting knowledge on key topics of health hygiene and polio prevention aimed at the children for self-reliance and sustainable development.

The information shared with the children underlined the importance of maintaining a hygienic environment and how a few basic hygiene practices can prevent the spread of some dreadful diseases.