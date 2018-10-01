INDEPENDENCE: There’s still hope for Nigeria, says Oyakhilome

By Akpokona Omafuaire

WARRI—THE President of Believers Love World, aka Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has said despite the economic woes that has led to hunger in the country, there is hope of Nigeria’s recovery, “if we anchor on God.”

He stated this, yesterday, during a Church service to mark Nigeria’s 58th independence anniversary at the Church premises, Effurun, Delta State.

According to him, nobody can develop Nigeria except Nigerians and that there is nothing God cannot do.

He said: “I see Nigeria being a great country again by the grace of God,” noting that the Church has helped many communities such as Igbudu, Agbasa, Iyara and some schools with medical and clothing materials, among others.