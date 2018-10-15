Include Benin youths in scholarship, skills programme, BUC begs Buhari

By Gabriel Enogholase

Benin Unity Coalition, BUC, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently approve the inclusion of Benin youths in the ongoing scholarships and skills acquisitions programmes initiated by a foremost Benin group, Benin National Congress ,BNC.

In a statement yesterday by its Director of Mobilisation, Mr. Stanley Edoba, the group regretted what it described as the exclusion of Benin youths from the Presidential Amnesty programme.

His words: “We are in support of their agitation and we urge Mr. President not to underrate or undermine this humane appeal backed by senators and House of Representatives members from Edo State, as well as traditional and religious leaders.

“We observed with consternation the unjustifiable exclusion of Benin youths by the Presidential Amnesty Programme office in Abuja from the subsisting phases of the programme’s lofty objectives.

‘’We make bold to say that the Benin nation is the mother of all ethnic groups in the Niger Delta region and a host to the largest gas terminal in West Africa situated in Oben community.

“The Benin National Congress has been protecting major oil exploration company headquarters and other federal government interests in Edo State.

“It is, therefore, wrong to continuously exclude us merely because our youths didn’t take armed struggle since the pilot scheme started in the year 2009.”