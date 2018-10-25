Imo stakeholders assured support for Ekwerike’s guber bid

By Chioma Gabriel

AS the 2019 general elections draws closer, Imo State stakeholders comprising of leaders, women groups, youths groups, professionals, academia’s at home and in diaspora have assured their maximum support for Prof. Alphonsus Njoku Ekwerike,the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP, governorship candidate for Imo State.

Speaking to Vanguard, Chief Okechukwu Nwosu said, “It is obvious now the separation of boys from real men, the intellectual and the ordinary politician through the just concluded party primaries in the state. We have searched and discovered that Prof Alphonsus Ekwerike as a man that is generally accepted and with clear evidence of capacity to take Imo State to greater heights come 2019.

“ The recent survey and opinion polls we gathered across the 27 local government areas in the state and from different nations where Imo people reside are indicative of that.

“The findings and views of our stakeholders in general are to effectively and collectively support a credible candidate for Imo State governorship position with a mandate that the person must possess quality weight of experience, good mental capacity and be God fearing.”

visionary, well rounded discipline technocrat, administrative tested and trusted, good network with international communities, perfect understanding of Imo state and humility but voids of deceit, criminal activities and leadership dictatorship”.

He added that Imo people are lucky to have Prof Alphonsus Ekwerike who possesses these unique outstanding qualities.

In another development, the Imo state Diaspora group from United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, Malaysia etc, under the auspices of Okigwe Zone World Peoples Congress and Owerri Zone World Peoples Congress have respectively passed a vote of confidence on the Owerri born American based innovator and inventor, Prof Alphonsus Njoku Ekwerike as the man who has the desired capacity to cause economic growth and industrial revolution in Imo state”.

The coalition said that Prof Ekwerike over the years had a decent track records in international leadership with result oriented and clean sheet to match.

“His weight of experience is evidence to all. He is a Harvard trained researcher with great capacity and experience in invention technology program with over 38 different inventions to his credit as well as his commitment in industrial and human capacity development.”