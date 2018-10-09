Immortalize Baba Sala by naming a national monument after him, Saraki to FG

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- SENATE President, Dr. Bukola Saraki yesterday urged the Federal Government to immortalise the late ace comedian and actor, Moses Olaiya Adejumo, popularly known as Baba Sala by naming a befitting national monument after him as a mark of honour and encouragement to both present and future artistes in the country.



Saraki has however expressed sadness over the death of Moses Olaiya Adejumo, popularly known as Baba Sala.

In a statement Tuesday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki described the late comedian as a prolific artiste who contributed immensely to the development of the nation’s movie industry in particular and arts and culture in general, during his lifetime.

Saraki said: “Baba Sala was a legend who through dint of hard work, tenacity and creative inventiveness, pioneered comedy and made theatre and television sitcoms and skits a culture embraced by the masses.

“His regular dose of hilarity and wisecracks enlivened households across the country in unquantifiable ways. He was pivotal to making comedy a major art form in Nigeria, and we are seeing his impact in the comic superstars we have today.

“Baba Sala brought laughter into people’s lives. He was a true hero who embodied the quintessential Nigerian spirit of growing from obscurity to stardom. He lived an impactful life and helped to discover and groom talents – some of whom are today leading lights in the Nigerian music and film industries.

“I join millions of fans to mourn the passage of this comic genius whose movies served as a forerunner to Nollywood. He was a prolific artist and left his footprints on the sands of time. He shall be missed.”

He commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, the Nigerian movie industry, the government and people of Osun State and all lovers of comedy across the country over the loss of such a huge talent.