I’m here to let the people know that Fayose is not alone – Fani-Kayode

By Onozure Dania

Lagos- The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, was on Monday remanded in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, custody, after his arraignment before a Lagos Federal High Court over an 11-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering.

Fayose, and his company, Spotless Limited, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The former governor arrived at the court premises at about 8.30am, accompanied by EFCC officials and armed police officers.

Also Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister and member of the Peoples Democratic Party, was also in court “to show solidarity with Fayose.”

“I’m here to let people know that he’s not alone, I know what he’s going through because I’ve been there before,” Mr Fani-Kayode told journalists after the court sittin’ he said.

Fani-Kayode said the Federal Government has subjected every member of the PDP to one form of persecution or another.

The EFCC Counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo urged the court to take the plea of the defendant.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s Prosecutor Rotimi Oyedepo said that Fayose received ₦1.2 billion to fund his 2014 gubernatorial campaign in Ekiti State, a sum he ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act.

EFCC said FAYOSE on or about 17th June, 2014 in Lagos, without going through the financial institution received cash payment in the sum of $5, 000, 000 (Five Million Dollars) from SENATOR MUSILIU OBANIKORO, the then Minister of State for Defence, which sum exceeded the amount authorised by law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 1 and 16 (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 16 (2) (b) of the same Act.

They also said that on April, 7, 2015 in Lagos, did retain in his fixed deposit account No: 9013074033 with Zenith Bank Plc, the sum of N300, 000, 000.00 (Three Hundred Million Naira) which sum he ought to have known formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: criminal breach of trust/stealing and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.

FAYOSE and his company SPOTLESS LIMITED was also said to have between June, 17, and August, 4, 2014 in Lagos, took control of an aggregate sum of N317, 000, 000.00 (Three Hundred and Seventeen Million Naira) by depositing same into the Zenith Bank Plc’s Account No: 1010170969 belonging to SPOTLESS INVESTMENT LIMITED, a company controlled by him and members of his family which sum he reasonably ought to have known formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: criminal breach of trust/stealing and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.

EFCC alleged that Fayose between June 26, 2014 and August 27, 2014 in Lagos, took control of an aggregate sum of N305, 760, 000.00 (Three Hundred and Five Million, Seven Hundred and Sixty Thousand Naira) in his Zenith Bank Account No: 1003126654 which sum he reasonably ought to have known formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: criminal breach of trust/stealing and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.

The commission further stated that Fayose, between June, 18, 2014 and June 23, 2014, procured DE-PRIVATEER LIMITED and one ABIODUN AGBELE to retain in their Account No: 1013835889 domiciled with Zenith Bank Plc, Apapa branch, Lagos, an aggregate sum of N719, 490, 000.00 (Seven Hundred and Nineteen Million, Four Hundred and Ninety Thousand Naira) on his behalf, which sum formed parts of proceed of an unlawful act, to wit: criminal breach of trust/stealing and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 (c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.

According to the commission, Fayose and SPOTLESS LIMITED on or about August, 4, 2014, did use the sum of N270, 000, 000.00 (Two Hundred and Seventy Million Naira) to acquire a property at Plot 1504, Yedsema Street, Maitama, Abuja from one RABI KUNDILI, which sum he reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: criminal breach of trust/stealing and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.

“That you Mr Ayodele Fayose between November, 12, 2014 and August 20, 2015, did use an aggregate sum of N1, 151, 711, 573 (One Billion, One Hundred and Fifty One Million, Seven Hundred and Eleven Thousand, Five hundred and Seventy Three Naira) to acquire chalets 3 and 4, 6 and 9 of the property situate at Plot 100 Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos in the name of JJ TECHNICAL SERVICE, which sum you reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: criminal breach of trust/stealing and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.

The anti-graft commission further stated that the defendant had between April 23, 2015 and April 30, 2015, did use an aggregate sum of N200, 000, 000.00 (Two Hundred Million Naira) to acquire a property known as No. 44, Osun Crescent, Maitama, Abuja in the name of MOJI OLADEJI (your elder sister), which sum you reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: criminal breach of trust/stealing and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.

EFCC alleged that between April 23, 2015 and April 30, 2015, Fayose used an aggregate sum of N270, 000, 000.00 (Two Hundred and Seventy Million Naira) to acquire a property known as Plot 1504 Yedseram Street, Maitama, Abuja in the name of SPOTLESS INVESTMENT LIMITED, which sum you reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit: criminal breach of trust/stealing and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.

“That you Mr Ayodele Fayose, on or about January 30, 2015, did procure STILL EARTH LIMITED to retain in its account with First City Monument Bank (FCMB), the sum of N132, 500, 000.00 (One Hundred and Thirty Two Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) for your benefit, which sum formed part of the proceeds of your unlawful activity, to wit: gratification which you received from SAMCHASE NIGERIA LIMITED and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 (c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.”

However the former governor pleaded not guilty to all the count charges.

Subsequently, Oyedepo urged the court to remand the defendant in prison custody pending the determination of his bail application.

But Fayose Counsel, Chief Kalu Agabi, SAN, urged the court to remand him in EFCC custody stating that the bail application has been filed.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, however ordered that he should be remanded in the custody of the EFCC and adjourned till October 24 for hearing of his bail application.