I’ll join Ogboru to deliver Delta to APC — OMO-AGEGE

By Festus Ahon

SENATOR Ovie Omo-Agege has pledged to join the Delta State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress Congress, APC, Chief Great Ogboru to ensure that the party wins the governorship election.



Omo-Agege, who spoke to newsmen after he was declared the winner of the senatorial primary election, said President Muhammadu Buhari would be overwhelmingly supported by Deltans.

He attributed his victory to his performance in the Senate.

His words: “It was a revalidation for the services I have rendered to the Urhobo nation. The people who voted for me can trust me. Meanwhile, erstwhile Speaker of Delta State House Assembly , Victor Ochei has called for the cancellation of last Sunday’s governorship primary in the state.

….As Mutu wins PDP slot for Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency

THElawmaker representing Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency has been declared the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP primaries in the constituency.

Declaring the result, the Returning Officer Mr. Patrick Ukah said, Out of 258 votes Mutu scored 135 while his closest rival Mr.Basil Ganagana had 105 votes.

Mr. Felix Tuodolor came third with 18 votes.

Speaking shortly after the declaration, Mutu commended the national and state leadership of the party for providing a level playing field.