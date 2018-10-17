Ijaw youths vow to seal off DESOPADEC over alleged marginalisation

By Emma Amaize

WARRI—IJAW Youth Council, IYC, Western Zone, yesterday, threatened to seal off the headquarters of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC in Warri, over alleged marginalisation of Ijaw contractors by the commission.

Chairman of the Council, Mr. Frank Akiefa, who said this in a statement, called on the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to prevail on the Board of DESOPADEC to stop the alleged marginalisation of the Ijaw.

His words: “The IYC, Western Zone, has resolved to come out en masse to stage a peaceful protest and shut down the commission until our demands are met. We equally call on the governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to immediately call the board of DESOPADEC to order.

“IYC calls on the Board to obey the law setting up the commission by paying Ijaw contractors and provide other entitlements due to Ijaw ethnic nationality.

“The commission is exhibiting impunity by neglecting Ijaw contractors, thereby diverting the funds for personal gains.

“This has snowballed into hardship and death of members of the vendors’ families who are unable to provide for their families. Some vendors have had their property seized by banks, money lenders, and other financial institutions due to their inability to pay back the loans they took to execute projects for the commission.’’