Ignore rumours, wait for the final verdict, Ashafa tells supporters

The senator representing Lagos east constituency, Gbenga Ashafa, Saturday urged his supporters to ignore rumours that he has lost his bid to represent the constituency for the third term.

In a statement disclosed to Vanguard, Ashafa instructed his supporters to be calm and wait for the final verdict from the National Working Committee.

Recall that Ashafa was expected to run unopposed in the primary as Hon. Bayo Osinowo was not originally cleared by the National Working Committee of the APC to stand in the election. It was not clear when the NWC gave Osinowo the nod to run for the seat.

However, having declared Osinowo winner in the senatorial primary, by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Ashafa opined;

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE SENATOR GBENGA ASHAFA INDEPENDENT CAMPAIGN ORGANIZATION URGING PARTY MEMBERS TO DISREGARD THE ACTIVITIES OF SOME SUPPORTERS OF HON. BAYO OSINOWO WHO INTEND TO ANNOUNCE THE FORMER ASPIRANT AS WINNER OF LAGOS EAST SENATORIAL PRIMARIES OF THE APC

We have been bombarded with a barrage of calls from our teeming supporters and concerned constituents of Lagos East Senatorial District on an impending plan by some members of our party and supporters of Hon. Bayo Osinowo to converge on the State Secretariat in Acme today to declare a former aspirant Hon. Bayo Osinowo AKA Pepper as the Senatorial candidate of the Party, in Lagos East.

You will recall that Hon. Bayo Osinowo failed the screening conducted by the APC and was disqualified by the party. His name was equally not among the aspirants cleared to contest the imaginary primaries being touted by the propaganda machinery of Anti Party supporters.

We wish to state it categorically that this illegality can only happen in the figment of the imagination of people bereft of knowledge of the Law in pre and post election matters.

We therefore urge party members and faithful to remain calm and to steer clear of these illegal activities, while we await the final pronouncement from the Leadership of the Party.

We remain resolutely confident in the fact that the leadership of our party would always abide by legality, justice and good conscience. Hence we are rest assured that only the right thing would be done in the prevailing circumstance.

Thank you for your steadfastness in the face of unwarranted provocation. We remain law abiding members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and would allow the law take its course.